A 19-year-old has pleaded guilty to uttering threats on social media against 40 people at a Sudbury high school.

Zachary Pilon was arrested in March after posting a kill list of students and staff at College Notre Dame on Instagram.

The high school was on lock down for a portion of a day and police were posted there for several days afterwards as a precaution.

Pilon entered his guilty plea Wednesday morning in a quiet voice, wearing a dress shirt and tie, with his parents sitting in the courtroom nearby.

He has been released on bail. His bail conditions were modified in order to allow him to attend counselling sessions.

A sentencing hearing for Pilon is to be scheduled in Sudbury court later this month.