When Zachary Pilon posted a "kill list" on Instagram with the names of 39 of his classmates at College Notre Dame in Sudbury, he thought he was pulling a prank.

He'll be thinking about that joke for years to come.

The 19-year-old was sentenced on Monday to three years probation and 50 hours of community service, about a year after he pleaded guilty to uttering threats.

"What I did was childish, inappropriate, idiotic," Pilon told the court. "There is nothing I regret more."

The Crown was seeking to have Pilon serve six months house arrest, plus two years probation.

Assistant Crown Attorney Kaely Whillans argued that Pilon "relies heavily on this idea that he was high" on marijuana when he posted photos of an assault rifle and warned College Notre Dame to "look out" on March 22, 2019 on an Instagram account called "sch00lsh00ter767."

"Any remorse that has been expressed is diminished by this explanation," she said.

Whillans said the then 18-year-old went to school the following day and "in the face of the fear he had created, he decided to aggravate that fear" by posting a "kill list" of 39 students, who Pilon told police were chosen at random.

"The only intention for this is to create fear and alarm," she told the court.

"(He) moved beyond a silly prank, moved beyond any action taken while high and moved into the realm of intentionally inflicting fear and mass fear."

'Seems to be completely out of character for him'

Defence lawyer Glenn Sandberg called the Crown's arguments a "paper tiger," pointing to the numerous times Pilon has expressed remorse in the nearly two years since the school lockdown.

He also pointed out that Pilon has held down a steady job and was even awarded a diploma from Notre Dame this past June.

The defence asked the judge for three years conditional discharge plus over 100 hours of community service.

Sandberg told the court while some in the public see this kind of punishment as "something of no consequence" it will remind Pilon for three years that "what he thought was funny at the time had very serious consequences."

Justice Amanda Camara described Pilon as a "very young man" who has led "a pro-social life," that the school shooting prank "seems to be completely out of character for him" and that he's "not likely to come before the court again."

But she disagreed with the defence's call for a conditional discharge, feeling it would not meet the "calls for general deterrence."