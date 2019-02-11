A man originally from Sudbury who died on his 28th birthday is being remembered for his love of being outside and flying.

Zach McKillop, originally from Garson, died on Jan. 30. The plane he was co-piloting crashed after leaving the Yellowknife airport. He and the other pilot, the only two people on board, died.

According to his obituary, McKillop attended Robert Jack Public School, Northeastern Elementary School and Lasalle Secondary school while growing up in Sudbury.

From there, he graduated from Carleton University with degrees in math and computer science.

He then went to flight training school in Sault Ste. Marie. He was employed by Air Tindi in the Northwest Territories.

"He embraced life in the far north, enjoying snowshoeing, hiking, camping and kayaking but most of all he loved flying," his obituary said.

"As a child he was this sweet, gentle boy and as an adult, he turned into this charismatic, adventurous man."

A funeral was held for McKillop on Monday in Sudbury.