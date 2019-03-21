Eight Sudbury women and one group will be honoured at an upcoming gala after being named recipients of the YWCA's Women of Distinction awards.

The women are being noted for their achievements, accomplishments, leadership and impact they've made for girls and women.

The YWCA in Sudbury started the gala to honour women 13 years ago. Money raised from the event goes towards an annual conference put on by the YWCA called The Power of Being Girl.

Marlene Gorman is the executive director of the YWCA Sudbury, says the conference is aimed at grade 7 and 8 girls.

"To get them thinking critically about all those messages they receive from society messages around body image, communication, healthy relationships," she said.

"It was a very good conference and it was very well received."

She says the conference has been so successful that they've expanded to now include programs for boys as well.

"That challenges that definition of masculinity and what it means to be a man, to get boys thinking critically about the message they are getting," she said.

The awards gala will take place Apr. 27 at the Steelworkers Hall.

Here are the 2019 YWCA Women of Distinction Awards:

Young Woman of Distinction: Mira El-Darazi

El-Darazi is currently in her fourth year of radiation therapy and working on her thesis. She has volunteered with a number of groups, including Health Sciences North, the Elgin Street Mission and Big Brothers/Big Sisters. She also works with refugee families in the community. She has more than 3,000 hours of community involvement and volunteer hours.

Woman of Distinction: Elizabeth June Davies

Davies, a "community advocate" leads several programs on the Louis Street Association. Through her work with the association, police calls in her neighbourhood have reduced by 75 per cent. She has also created programs for youth in her neighbourhood to "help them succeed through tutoring programs."

Woman of Distinction: Liz Herd

Herd, a recently retired primary school teacher, continues to make an impact. While teaching, she made sure no student went without and "went above and beyond her teacher duties." She ensured students had access to healthy food, clothing and a welcoming place within the school. After losing her own son to suicide, Herd started the Angels with Attitude program to provide support for those facing mental health challenges, including handing out care packages to those suffering from addictions and mental illness.

Woman of Distinction: Lisa Lounsbury

Health and wellness have always been a priority for Lounsbury. In 2012, she launched New Day Wellness Inc. She promotes wellness by delivering talks to non-profit groups. Lounsbury volunteers with many community groups including Easter Seals and the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Woman of Distinction: Patricia Mardero

Mardero has always had a passion for education and became the first female principal at St. Charles College in Sudbury. She started the Open Doors program at the school, with is an alternative education program to meet the needs of at-risk youth. Mardero has also worked with community groups to bring a full breakfast program to her school, as well as the creation of the St. Charles College Food Drive which collections donations and funds for the Sudbury Food Bank.

Woman of Distinction: Shastri Ramnath

Ramnath is a professional geoscientist with almost 20 years experience. Throughout her career, she joined the executive team as president and CEO of Bridgeport Ventures Inc. where she raised more than $17 million in capital markets before merging the company. In 2012, she co-founded and currently owns Orix Geoscience Inc., a company that employs more than 60 people.

Woman of Distinction: Jenn Ricker

Ricker works to empower women in the community. Having owned Zen Fitness since 2017, she has created a "safe place for women to explore and empower themselves" through dance, yoga and fitness. She launched a program to allow clients to work at the studio a few hours a week in exchange for a membership.

Women of Distinction Group: Sudbury Women's Centre

Since 1981, the Sudbury Women's Centre has worked to support women in need. The non-profit, charitable organization is managed by three staff and 10 volunteers. On average, more than 9,000 women access the centre each year.