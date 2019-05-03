Program for women to build a 'support network' underway in Sudbury
YWCA hosting 12-week conference
A multi-week program aimed at women in Sudbury is underway.
The YWCA Sudbury is putting on the 12-week program called Building Opportunities for Women. It's funded by the Ontario Trillium Foundation and there's no charge for participants.
Marlene Gorman, the executive director of the YWCA Sudbury, says the weekly workshops cover a variety of topics.
"We do a lot of work with women who've experienced abuse," she said.
"We really want to do more work in helping to prevent abuse and provide women with skills and opportunities to increase their economic prosperity."
Gorman says the workshops begin by asking women to look at setting goals for themselves. From there, they are asked to choose something they want to work on to improve their current situation.
"Whatever that is then we help them to get there," she said.
Other workshops include tips on reducing stress, improving communication, budgets and access to employment or education.
Gorman says she hopes participants will have a better understanding of what resources are available in their community.
"Women will build a support network among one another too," she said.
About 15 women are taking part.
With files from Sandy Siren
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.