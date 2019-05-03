A multi-week program aimed at women in Sudbury is underway.

The YWCA Sudbury is putting on the 12-week program called Building Opportunities for Women. It's funded by the Ontario Trillium Foundation and there's no charge for participants.

Marlene Gorman, the executive director of the YWCA Sudbury, says the weekly workshops cover a variety of topics.

"We do a lot of work with women who've experienced abuse," she said.

"We really want to do more work in helping to prevent abuse and provide women with skills and opportunities to increase their economic prosperity."

Gorman says the workshops begin by asking women to look at setting goals for themselves. From there, they are asked to choose something they want to work on to improve their current situation.

"Whatever that is then we help them to get there," she said.

Other workshops include tips on reducing stress, improving communication, budgets and access to employment or education.

Gorman says she hopes participants will have a better understanding of what resources are available in their community.

"Women will build a support network among one another too," she said.

About 15 women are taking part.