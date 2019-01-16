A Sudbury couple is mixing technology and education to showcase creative lessons.

Stéphane and Amanda Orstrander recently created a YouTube channel called Raising A to Z, a reference to their daughters Alexie and Zoé.

Both parents are teachers by trade.

"We decided that other people would want to see what we're doing," Amanda said.

"We thought it would be a fun experience for our family and a way to share what we're learning."

Each video features a lesson — everything from exploring the states of matter to field trips to Science North to baking cookies.

Stéphane says so far, it's been a great project for the family to work on.

"We love doing this. It's a lot of fun. It's a way to spend time with our kids," he said.

"If it keeps growing, that's great. We're hoping to make some partnerships and we've already been asked by a couple of different people to come and do a field trip."

Amanda says Sudbury is an ideal location to produce the videos.

"I think it offers a really unique place because we can go from being outdoors and exploring a river ...and then we can jump and be right in the city and go explore something here in the city," she said.