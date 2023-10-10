Street Survival School workshop to help young people in Sudbury, Ont. get off of the streets

The N'Swakamok Native Friendship Centre in Sudbury, Ont. has launched a new program to help at-risk youth get off the streets.

The Street Survival School will teach young people between the ages of 13 and 29 how to find housing, get ID and apply for jobs.

Darryl Walker, a co-ordinator with the centre, said he often meets young people who don't have any ID, other than their status cards.

Darryl Walker is a co-ordinator with the N’Swakamok Native Friendship Centre. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

"What I've been doing to help with some youth is help them get their G1 so they do have a piece of ID that's government issued," he said.

Walker said the workshop will take place Saturday afternoon, and is expected to last two to three hours.

It's for young people who are already living on their own, or who are likely to be living independently, he said.

Walker said the YMCA and representatives with the city are also expected to be there, and share information about programs available to youth.

"When we have youth coming from the First Nations of the north or the south, that come here fresh off the reserve, they may not have a place to go or not know the steps of getting these services or what's out there in the community," he said.