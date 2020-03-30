A home for youth in need of shelter in Sudbury is getting ready to shut its doors for the last time.

The Foyer Notre Dame House, operated by L'Association des Jeunes de la Rue, was a temporary shelter for men aged 16-24. It could house up to 6 men at its Cedar Street location.

The association knew last year it would eventually discontinue to program, focusing instead on its outreach and Cold Alert programs.

Earlier this year, the former executive director, Lise Sénécal, said changes to funding from the provincial and federal governments for youth shelters was a main reason to close the shelter.

Youth shelters are now required to be open to people up to the age of 24, and they must be low-barrier, allowing youth under the influence of drugs and alcohol to have a bed for the night, which does not fit the mandate of the agency.

In an email sent today, operations manager Megan O'Byrn said she was sad to see the shelter program come to an end.

"To colleagues and community partners, thank you for sharing your knowledge and expertise over the years.," the email said. " I trust you will all continue to do great work across our community and country."

Earlier this year, Denis Constantineau, the current executive director of the association, said youth are more in need of psychiatric services, which L'Association des jeunes de la rue didn't have the capacity to provide.