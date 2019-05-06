There could be some big changes coming to Greater Sudbury's emergency shelter system.

Next Tuesday, a report prepared by city staff will be presented to city council's community services committee.

Two months ago, the Salvation Army announced it would be closing its men's shelter effective this Friday due to financial concerns. That prompted city staff to look at other housing options within the community.

The report states the Canadian Mental Health Association is proposing to open a temporary low-barrier shelter to provide accommodations for men. A low-barrier shelter is one that offers housing to someone who is under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

However, a location still needs to be found for the facility which is scheduled to open in June. That shelter would remain open until the annual Off the Street Low Barrier Shelter reopens in November. The city adds that shelter will eventually move to a "year round model of operation."

Another change is access to shelter beds for youth. The report states the shelter operated by l'association des jeunes de la rue intends to close as of Sept. 1, as the organization has "decided to concentrate on prevention and support programs."

Lise Sénécal, the executive director of the centre, says the federal and provincial governments are now only providing funding to shelters that offer low-barrier services so those under the influence of drugs and alcohol have a bed for the night.

"Obviously the province and the federal governments are aiming at making sure everybody has a place to go and sleep with a low-barrier approach," she said.

She says this change goes against the agency's mandate.

Lise Sénécal is the executive director of l’association des jeunes de la rue in Sudbury. (Kate Rutherford/CBC)

"We want to stick with prevention, integration with family and support instead of going low-barrier," she said.

"So we were kind of strict, but I mean, we had a lot of success with some of our youth … and to go with a low barrier, it doesn't fulfill the mandate that the program had."

Sénécal adds the centre initially set up to work with youth ages 16 and 17 but has expanded that to help people up to the age of 19. She says another change by the provincial and federal governments requires youth shelters to be open to people up to the age of 24.

"I think there's a big difference between a 24 year old and a 16 year old," she said.

Sénécal adds the group will offer other services, including outreach programs and assisting during cold alerts in the winter.

She adds the amount of youth using the shelter in recent years has gone down, which she credits to demographics.

The centre will continue to offer shelter beds for youth until 2020. The city will issue a request for proposal for the operation of a low-barrier emergency shelter for youth. It is set to open next March.