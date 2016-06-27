As Pride week continues in Sudbury, the youth representative on the organizing committee says one event in particular will allow young people to truly be themselves.

The Pride Prom for LGBT youth is taking place on Friday at the Sudbury Theatre Centre.

Emily Maville, 16, is the youth representative of the organizing committee. She says some young people face discrimination and harassment at school or work.

She says the event is a place where teens can be themselves.

"Even though it is 2019 and a lot of people are accepting some people still aren't," she said.

"Having a safe space where youth can dance and have fun and be with other youth like them is really wonderful and for some of these youth they say that it's been like the greatest time of their life."

Maville attended the event last year and says it was a great way to meet new friends and spend time with current ones.

"It was really great," she said.

Maville says people who attend are welcome to wear whatever they're most comfortable in.

"People show up in T-shirts, jeans, whatever they feel like," she said.

"There is no dress code. There is no fancy kind of things happening there. You could show up in a full dress, you could show up in jeans, you could show up in flip flops. You could show up in high heels. It doesn't matter, everyone's welcome."

Those who do want to get their hair styled or make-up done for free can book an appointment. Organizers say there are limited spots so it's best to call and book ahead.

On Wednesday, the Sudbury Women's Centre is hosting a Pride Clothing Swap, including an opportunity for youth to get a free prom dress.

The prom on Friday will be hosted by Toronto-based Drag Queen Heaven Lee Hytes. The event also includes music and a snack table.