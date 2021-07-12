Results of the recent Assembly of First Nations election has young Indigenous people, especially women, thinking about their future.

RoseAnne Archibald became the first woman elected as AFN's national chief.

"It proves to me that any of my goals — big or small — if I want to end up being a chief one day, I know it's possible, I can do it," said Marcie Tabobondung, a member of the youth council in Wiikwemkoong on Manitoulin Island.

Tabobondung expects Archibald will continue supporting and encouraging young people in her new national role, adding that type of encouragement can make a big difference for young First Nation leaders.

"I think it's very important for us to be in these roles and show our youth that there's something they can look up toward; that they have a good role model," said Dana Lewis

Lewis works with N'Swakamok Native Friendship Centre in Greater Sudbury, and held the leadership role of Miss Wiikwemkoong. She plans to forge a career in government and law, and says she's inspired by what Archibald has been able to do.

Paving the way for future women

Caley Kolomeitz, a 24-year-old nurse in Taykwa Tagamou First Nation, the same home community Archibald is from, said the community is overwhelmed with pride.

"She is making room for women all across Canada, not only First Nation women, but all women, to become leaders and to take leadership roles," Kolomeitz said.

"I hope that she changes the minds of all Canadians. [That] she shifts the focus to recognize the importance that having women in leadership roles is."

Kolomeitz believes Archibald's new role will help give women a voice, recognition and support they need to believe in themselves, no matter what path they choose.

"I think it's so inspiring for all of our young women."

Going to make 'substantial impact'

Hanna Sewell, 21, of Batchewana First Nation is a nurse and has been involved in the political scene since age 13. She is excited to see what Archibald will do for all First Nation communities across Canada.

"Just by being a woman I think she's going to claim the hearts of many. I think she's going to make a substantial impact and just get the ball rolling on a lot of things I think our past chiefs have missed out on," Sewell said.

Sewell hopes Archibald remains focused during her term as national chief, and doesn't lose her drive to advocate for important Indigenous issues.

"She's really credible to our youth, and really gets down to business with them and makes sure that we're included in all platforms.

"I'm just really hopeful for what the future holds with her."