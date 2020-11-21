A Sudbury psychotherapy office is offering free yoga classes to those who are experiencing grief.

Clinician Angie Hunda says they've started realizing people are in need of more support after losing a loved one.

So they're offering classes to help and offering yoga as well.

"When we've lost someone or something we've cared about, it brings about a lot of grief. Not just in our mind, but in our spirit," she told Morning North CBC host Markus Schwabe.

"And often, sometimes some of the sadness and anger can get stuck in our body because the body remembers. So it's an opportunity to liberate some of the emotions that people are experiencing."

Hunda says yoga is a complementary practice when it comes to healing.

"The body has a desire to curl inward and it's kind of like an evolutionary response to stress and trauma. It's a way to protect ourselves and keep the pieces of our heart together after it breaks," she said.

"And so there are a lot of poses in yoga that allow you to feel, like, for example, child's pose."

Child's pose involves kneeling, with your body folded down and sitting on the backs of your feet, and your hands extended forward.

"Some people will choose to remain in child's pose for longer than other individuals. And it may just feel like a comfortable place for them to be," Hunda said.

"And it still allows you more freedom and flexibility in the movement to keep the heart open, instead of just closing it off."

Hunda says yoga also helps with the mind-body connection.

"Yoga really honours that connection. So it is our hope that, once a participant kind of goes through the process, it gives them the opportunity to experience their emotions and let them out and feel better at the end of it."

The classes are being offered online through Stacey E. Roles and Associates.

The next class will take place Wednesday evening.