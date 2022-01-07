A Sudbury, Ont., man's YouTube channel featuring him yodelling in different locations is resonating around the world.

Christian Howald's wife started posting videos of him yodelling online, boosting his popularity, and garnering him feedback and requests.

"So I just started making videos and posting them, and it just exploded," said Howald, whose channel has over 380 subscribers.

Howald was born in Switzerland and his mother yodelled, but said he didn't earlier on because he was embarrassed about his voice.

When he had children, he wanted to pass on his heritage, so he started yodelling to them.

"It just got to be lots of fun, sharing lots of positivity."

He said the idea behind yodelling is "letting loose."

"Opera singers, they're taught to be perfect. With yodelling, you let that go."

Howald yodels in different areas, including in tunnels throughout Sudbury. He has started to get requests on where he should yodel in the future, including a cave in Iceland.

Yodelling 'unexpectedly beautiful,' YouTuber says

Howald said yodelling makes him feel positive — and others have told him it makes them feel good watching his videos.

On YouTube, viewers have posted messages such as, "That's the greatest and most pristine sound I've ever heard."

Another viewer wrote, "I was transcended into heaven for a minute. This was unexpectedly beautiful."

Howald said comments like those have been wonderful to receive.

"With everything being locked down last year, I just want to share more," he said.

"Last year was really hard. I was dealing with some health issues. With the stress, you forget to breathe … and this year you have to breathe."

He pointed out "it's impossible to say something negative when you're yodelling."

"So it has the positive effects, the mental effects, and also the breathing," he said.

A study at McGill University that was led by Montreal psychology Prof. Daniel J. Levitin says playing and listening to music benefits both mental and physical health.

"We've found compelling evidence that musical interventions can play a health-care role in settings ranging from operating rooms to family clinics," he said.

"But even more importantly, we were able to document the neurochemical mechanisms by which music has an effect in four domains: management of mood, stress, immunity and as an aid to social bonding."