A charity in Sudbury that closed its doors last month because of COVID-19, has found a new way to help the community.

Sudbury YMCA is making its washroom facilities available to the homeless population in the city.

It will also make a telephone and computer available to these individuals, so they can access social services by phone or online.

"The YMCA values the role we play in building healthy communities, during this pandemic we have to play our role in a different way and we are happy that our facility can be used to support this vulnerable population," president and CEO for YMCA Northeastern Ontario, Helen Francis said.

Helen Francis is the President and CEO of YMCA Northeastern Ontario. (Erik White/CBC )

The YMCA nationally has a long history of playing an important role within its local communities.

"But adjust to whatever those community's needs are," Francis said.

The YMCA in North Bay is operating as a temporary emergency shelter during this time. While, next week the YMCA in Sault Ste. Marie is expected to make child care available for front-line health care workers.

Francis says they're still in discussion with other partners to determine if the YMCA Sudbury could open and operate child care for essential service workers.

"It's rewarding for us to be able to do something and step up, but we know that our members are also proud of their Y in being able to play this role at this time," Francis said.

The YMCA facility on Durham Street in downtown Sudbury will be open from noon to 5 p.m. each day.

The agency is working in partnership with the City of Greater Sudbury. It's also been provided with a donation of personal protective equipment from local company, Covergalls Inc.

YMCA Sudbury closed to its members March 16 to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.