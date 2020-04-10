The president and CEO of the YMCA of northeastern Ontario says the doors to fitness facilities in Sudbury and North Bay will reopen next week.

Both centres will reopen on Sept. 8.

Helen Francis says during the first week of reopening, members will have access to the conditioning room, the track, the squash courts and the gym. Group fitness classes will start the following week.

Francis says they're taking a phased approach to reopening to make sure all health and safety protocols are in place.

"The gradual approach is also to make sure that we take steps to ensure as we are reopening we can remain financially viable," she said.

However, with fewer people allowed in the facilities due to safety measures, not as many members will be returning. She also anticipates some people aren't ready to return to a gym at this time.

"Our financial models are predicting that we will see less than 50 per cent of our pre-COVID membership within our four walls once we return, predominantly anticipating we will see adults and seniors return," she said.

"And again, less so families and youth initially as those are some of the programs we can reintroduce later."

During the pandemic, memberships were put on hold and people weren't being charged. Now that they're being reinstated, Francis anticipates some people will cancel their memberships.

Helen Francis is the president and CEO of YMCA Northeastern Ontario. (Erik White/CBC )

"Of course, we're optimistic that the majority of our members will want to return and really not take the choice of cancellation," she said.

She adds members still have the option to continue to hold their memberships instead of cancelling.

Francis says the aquatics centre in North Bay will reopen because the city helps fund its operation, but the one in Sudbury will stay closed for now due to financial constraints.

Francis says the hours of operation at both locations will be reduced and both will shut down for part of the afternoons to do enhanced cleaning.

Signs are posted to help members navigate the building to prevent people from being too close together.