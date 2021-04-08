The Timmins YMCA is merging with the YMCA of northeastern Ontario, which includes locations in Sudbury and North Bay.

President and CEO Helen Francis says each location will continue to offer the same programing, but the goal of the merger is to improve the sustainability of the organization.

"We know that we have lots of great talent in our organization, but as a non profit and charity, we're obviously trying to make sure that we take the best advantage of our resources and share resources, where possible, to give more quality to the communities that we serve," she said.

The three northeastern YMCA locations serve more than 25,000 people and employs close to 400.

The Y stated in a news release that fundraising dollars will stay local, and they'll continue to offer programs and services tailored to community needs.