Coming year 'pivotal' for YMCA of Northeastern Ontario

After lockdowns and restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the next year will be pivotal for the long-term sustainability of YMCA of Northeastern Ontario, says the organization's head.

"I would be honest, though, and say that I think this coming year is going to be perhaps a bigger challenge for a YMCA like ourselves, but also for other charities," says Helen Francis, president and chief executive officer.

"We are improving our position, but this year will be a pivotal one for us to ensure that we can ride out the storm, and come out more sustainable with increased relevance and impact."

YMCA of Northeastern Ontario operates centres in Sudbury and North Bay.

Francis said membership has dropped 40 per cent since the pandemic started in March 2020. The region's YMCA had to temporarily lay off staff, when restrictions on public gatherings and lockdowns prevented them from offering in-person recreational services.

"However, we were also fortunate that with the Canadian Employment Wage Subsidy, it meant that we were able to redeploy a number of our staff throughout the period, even when we were not able to open our facilities for health, and fitness and recreation," she said.

The YMCA is a charity with over 1700 locations across Canada. Its goal is to help Canadians lead healthier lives through a variety of programs.

During the pandemic, the national organization has kept connected with members and communities through YMCA at Home, a free website offering virtual YMCA experiences, including for children.

New programs, changes in the works

Francis said the fall will almost be a relaunch for association, with some new programs and changes to the membership model in the works.

YMCA of Northeastern Ontario has also received support from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to renovate and potentially replace two elevators in Sudbury and one in North Bay.

The region's My Y is Resilient campaign has also managed to raise $1.5 million toward its goal of $2 million.

