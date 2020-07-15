Huntley Gordon says he washes his hands 20 times a day.

The six-year old is probably not too far off on the number, since he and other children at the YMCA of Northeastern Ontario in Greater Sudbury must wash their hands after every activity during day camp.

It's just one of several protocols in place by the YMCA to follow public health guidelines and keep COVID-19 from spreading. The YMCA is operating two day camps in Greater Sudbury and one in North Bay.

It's been about two weeks since the day camps began.

Kendra MacIsaac, general manager of health, fitness and aquatics, said they worked with the local health units to develop health and safety protocols — and worked to answer questions from parents who were concerned about sending their children to camp.

Kendra MacIsaac is the general manager of health, fitness and aquatics at the YMCA in Sudbury. (Robin De Angelis/CBC)

MacIsaac said campers are in different cohorts, each made up of eight children and two staff members. Each cohort uses a separate room in the YMCA buildings.

MacIsaac said public health measures like physical distancing are in place, but the camps are still about having fun.

"So, singing songs to themselves while washing their hands and just making sure that it's part of a regular routine," she said.

"The kids are getting used to it and know that it has to be done in order to have fun and move on to the next activity."

The counsellors have also adapted some of their games and activities to encourage physical distancing.

'Some type of normalcy'

Charlie Gordon says he and his wife wanted their son Huntley to return to socializing with other children after he spent four months at home.

"And get back into a normal routine, just get some type of normalcy back in our lives again," he said.

"It's like he's back in his regular routine of school, or at daycare, after-school care. We're noticing a lot more familiar traits. Things are going well."

Gordon says Huntley had been in YMCA day care before and they trusted that they would follow health guidelines.

"We've been very happy with how they've dealt with everything, their procedures, they follow procedure every day...not complaints at all."

As for Huntley he says day camp is fun "but there are special rules."

Kim McGinn-Lebeau has all three of her children — Michel, 11, Gabby, 7 and Felix, 8 — enrolled in the YMCA day camps in North Bay. (Supplied by Kim McGinn-Lebeau)

Kim McGinn-Lebeau has all three of her children, ages 7, 8 and 11, at the YMCA day camp in North Bay.

She says hearing about the protocols helped to alleviate her initial concerns.

"I wanted to make sure there were some good protocols in place and [that the children could] still have fun. They're kids, they want to have fun, they want to release some energy. They want to socialize with kids," McGinn-Lebeau said.

"They've done a good job to separate the programs to different areas of the YMCA, and where the kids are in a position where they can play but not come into close contact."

McGinn-Lebeau says her children are loving the experience.

"The kids are excited to go to camp everyday."

Smaller numbers

The physical distancing health guidelines have meant the YMCA was not able to accept as many children this year for its day camps.

MacIsaac said normally, there would be about 100 campers at the downtown Sudbury day camps. This summer they have 24.

"It just speaks to some of the issues that a lot of different organizations and charities are experiencing with the impact of COVID, and the impact to the programs and services that they're able to deliver."