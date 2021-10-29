What do you get when a family of raccoons devours some discarded pumpkins?

According to Temiskaming Shores' Robin Hood (yes, that's his real name), the answer is bright yellow scat.

Hood made the unusual discovery after he had a particularly good pumpkin and squash crop a couple of years ago.

"I was giving them away to people who were going to eat them and everything, but ended up with quite a few left over," he said. "And of course, they start to go a little bit soft and whatnot, so I threw them out in the compost."

That large compost heap of extra pumpkins and squash turned into a veritable buffet for nearby raccoons, and soon, their vibrant droppings were left behind.

"I thought it was hilarious," Hood said. "That's why I decided, you know, 'Hey, I gotta get a picture of this and send it off to the kids because it's kind of weird.'"

In an effort to dig a little deeper into the story, the CBC sent a photo of the colourful scat to Amy Henson, a staff scientist with Science North.

"Oh my goodness, that is the brightest yellow orange poop I have ever seen," Henson said, as she reacted to the photos.

Temiskaming Shores' Robin Hood had a particularly good pumpkin and squash crop a couple of years ago, which turned into an all-you-can-eat buffet for local raccoons. (Supplied by Robin Hood)

Raccoons are opportunists

Because they are omnivores, Henson said raccoons' gastrointestinal system is very similar to that of humans.

Henson said it is not unusual for an animal's scat to showcase exactly what they've been eating. Many people in northern Ontario, she said, have probably come across black bear scat with blueberries in it.

Raccoons are also opportunists, Henson said, and eat whatever food they can find. She was not surprised they might have overconsumed the discarded pumpkins and squash.

Serious business

But while colourful raccoon scat might be good for a laugh, Henson said it can carry a parasite called roundworm that can be transmitted to humans and pets.

When discarding raccoon scat, Henson said it is important to wear gloves and even consider wearing a mask. You should also wash your hands thoroughly afterward.