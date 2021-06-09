It's official.

After more than a year of dealing with COVID-19, long-term care residents in Ontario can now hug their loved ones for the first time since the pandemic first took hold.

In Sudbury, Linda Hallworth said it's been lonely living at Finlandia Nursing Home, while her husband Charles is in a separate apartment in the city.

The two haven't been able to hug or hold hands since 2020, when pandemic restrictions limited contact between residents of LTC homes and visitors.

That's meant no touching during visits and no sharing meals, as Charles was masked while at the home.

Wednesday afternoon marked the first occasion the couple, who've been married for 53 years, were finally able to embrace.

"It was like we just got married again," Linda said. "I'm just very, very happy to be able to have him back."

For Linda, there were days when she would get upset at the rules, despite knowing the restrictions were to keep residents of the LTC home safe.

"I just can't explain it — it's just really, really hard," she said. "It's like a prison and it's a necessary one. It's cruel in one way, but necessary."

Linda said it was also "heartbreaking" to watch some of her fellow residents go through the pandemic without any visitors or human contact.

"I try to keep in touch with these people, but it's hard because they're just lost," she said.

"They don't know what day it is or anything, and to just have somebody touch their hand means so much to them."

'It's just magnificent'

As for Charles, he said it was "wonderful" to put his arm around Linda again.

"Been a year and a half, so it's just magnificent," he said. "It's been a long time...living alone in an apartment when you're not used to it.

"I'm glad it's just about over. We hope, anyway."

Although they had seen one another, Charles said following the rules made it difficult to feel normal.

"I could visit her at lunchtime, but I couldn't bring meals and I couldn't eat with her," he said. "I had to keep my mask on while we were together, and it just made it very hard."

Now that they are able to hug, kiss, and eat dinners together, Charles said he's looking forward to the weekend, when he plans to treat Linda to a Sunday breakfast, and hopefully one more step on the road to normalcy.

"Linda will usually have her Western omelette," Charles said.

"And I just have bacon and eggs."