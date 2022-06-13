Finding Momo photographer searching for cute house in latest project with dogs

Photographer Andrew Knapp, originally from Sudbury and well known for his Find Momo books, is working on his next project.

It's the first one since his long-time canine companion Momo passed away last summer.

Knapp plans to create a children's book with his dogs Yaya and Boo around the house.

There's just one problem. Knapp doesn't own a house.

So he decided to hold a contest to find Canada's Cutest House.

Knapp is taking submissions from all over the country and hopes to get a few from his hometown of Sudbury.

"I know there are a lot of cute houses there. So it might be kind of fun to find one in the old stomping grounds," he said.

The winning submission will become the backdrop for the photo shoot with the two dogs.

"I need someone who is gung-ho about dogs because the dogs will probably end up in the house at some point," Knapp said.

"There will be a relationship between me and the homeowner, and so I want it to be amicable and I want it to be exciting for everyone."

He said the reason why he's conducting a contest search instead of using a production company is due to a limited budget.

"If I had the budget I would do production company and location scout and all that, but I had to get creative and think 'how can I do this with the budget that I have?'"

This will be Boo's second book, but a first for Yaya, who Knapp got last fall as a border collie puppy.

"Yaya is Momo's nephew."

Knapp explained that the new book will continue with the hide and seek photography game he used with Momo in his Find Momo and Let's Find Momo books and pictures.

The winning house will be featured in Knapp's new children's book along with his dogs.

The homeowner will get $2,000 in prize money and a $1,000 donation to their favourite charity.

Knapp, his dogs and a few children will help pick the winning submission.

"I'm going to have my selection and then I'll send that around to these parents so they can look at it with their kids and get back to me to make a final selection."

Knapp expects the photo shoot to happen before the end of July.