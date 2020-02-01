A plane full of Canadians is expected to lift off from Wuhan, China later today.

Over 300 citizens have asked for the government's help to get out of the city at the centre of the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

Wayne Duplessis, originally from Espanola, will not be on that flight.

He said he and his family will be "sticking it out" in the once-bustling city of approximately 11 million.

"The amount of traffic here, and the subways are always crowded. They've got something like 10 lines on their subway. And that's expanding," Duplessis said. "There's construction going on all the time here and suddenly that's all ground to a halt," he said.

"You go out in the morning and it looks desolate. It looks like there's no one here," Duplessis said. "Occasionally you'll see someone come out of their apartment or you see someone walking down the street. Very rarely do you see a group of people together."

Duplessis said he will occasionally see several people outside a store, waiting to stock up on groceries or cleaning supplies.

Before heading out to the store, residents are expected to dress properly, Duplessis said.

"You've got to wear a mask, you then go out with your goggles or your own glasses on, and when you come you have to put everything outside," he said.

"In the sun and the air the virus won't last. So you put all your clothes outside, put your shoes outside. Then you wash your hands with hot soapy water and wash your face and then you're good to go."

Wayne Duplessis with his wife, Emily, and their 15-year-old son Wyatt. (Submitted by Wayne Duplessis)

Leaving the city was never an option for the Duplessis family, he said. He and one of his sons have Canadian passports, but his wife and other son are Indonesian citizens. They wouldn't, he said, be allowed on the plane bound for Canada.

"We're OK," he said. "We're annoying the heck out of each other to be honest about it. But you know sometimes it would be nice just to take a walk and I think that would be true for everybody," he said.

Duplessis, who was also in China during the SARS outbreak of 2003, said he expects the worst to have passed in six weeks.

"Honestly, I think that it's going to get a little worse before it gets better," he said. "I think eventually this virus will die out, as viruses do. But I don't know that we've hit the peak yet."

