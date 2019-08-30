After a decade-long battle with the Workplace Safety Insurance Board (WSIB), Benoit Bissonette is still unsure if he will ever receive consistent service from them in French.

In 2004 Bissonette was in a workplace accident that left him with chronic health issues including memory loss and depression.

Since that time he has been corresponding with the WSIB regularly, coordinating his support. Much of the conversation has been about issues with that support, issues for which there have been a litany of hearings and appeals.

Bissonette has mounds of records from his dealings with the board. He says that they clearly demonstrate the WSIB's reluctance to comply with his requests.

In a written statement statement to CBC News, WSIB Public Affairs Manager Christine Arnott said "we can tell you that as a government agency, we rigorously adhere to The French Language Service Act (FLSA), as outlined by the Ontario government."

Twelve-year struggle

Bissonette says his language issues with WSIB began in 2007.

As he started to feel that the WSIB was not treating his case fairly, he appointed Leo Lefebvre to be his representative in dealings with them. At the same time he requested the switch to French language communication.

"I just want to be treated fairly, and treated in French. I'm not asking for the moon," Bissonette said. He speaks English well, but added that he is more comfortable communicating in his mother tongue.

Benoit Bissonette's legal representative, Leo Lefebvre, has kept meticulous records of their interactions with the Workplace Safety Insurance Board. (Matthew Pierce/CBC)

The pair estimate that they've sent over 100 requests to the board since 2007. They said that each time their request is met with an apology, but no actual change.

In about 10 minutes of pouring over their records, Lefebvre was able to come up with numerous examples where the board had sent letters completely or partially in English.

Some letters were also in French, though they were written by a case manager that Bissonette said could not communicate in French.

Bissonette said he called the case manager and that they were only able to discuss his case in English.

Answering questions over email, Arnott said of the WSIB that "bilingual case managers deal with claims for people who have requested service in French. If a bilingual case manager is not available, we arrange for translation services."

Lefebvre and Bissonette say they have also sent letters to the Office of the French Language Services Commissioner of Ontario with no results.

What's causing this?

Computer system problems are cited most often when the WSIB issues an apology to him, Bissonette said. They've also told him that a lack of French-speaking employees and cross-department communication issues can be blamed.

Looking at a desk covered in three inches of paper, Bissonette mused that they're probably just not taking the time to read over his file.