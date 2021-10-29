Groups that represent injured workers held a rally in Greater Sudbury on Friday, to protest how the Worker's Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) distributes its surplus funds.

T. T. Scott, a spokesperson with the Sudbury Workers Education and Advocacy Centre, said the WSIB has been cutting workers benefits for years to increase its surplus.

"Currently, there's, I believe, more than $6 billion in the surplus," Scott said. "They've managed to cut more than $2.3 billion every year from workers."

Both employers and workers pay premiums with the WSIB, which provides wage-loss benefits, medical coverage and support to help people get back to work after a work-related injury or illness.

Scott said workers have been denied claims in some cases, while employers pay reduced premiums.

In its annual general meeting on Oct. 6, the WSIB announced the average premium rate for Ontario businesses would be reduced by 5.1 per cent in 2022, from $1.37 to $1.30.

"Our strong financial performance allows us to ease the pressure on Ontario businesses during these difficult times while continuing to help people recover and return to work," said Elizabeth Witmer, chair of the WSIB, in a press release.

"This is the fifth time in the last six years we have been able to reduce the average premium rate, confirming Ontario as a jurisdiction with among the most generous benefits in North America at a competitive cost."