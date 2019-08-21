Love it or hate it — if you've recently been to Sudbury you've likely seen a large, rainbow coloured mural and the Sudbury Writer's Guild wants to know what you think about it.

The guild wants people to write about the old St. Joseph's hospital site in Sudbury. In the summer of 2019, the empty building was painted by artist RISK as part of the city's annual Up Here festival.

"It's sparked a lot of controversy in the city. Some people love it. Some people hate it," Tom Leduc with the guild said.

"It has a lot of history. A lot of us were born there. A lot of had relatives pass away or life events."

Leduc says the guild also chose the building because it has been through a lot of change over the years.

"It sort of reflects our city in a way how we're going through change," he said.

"The city has been struggling for many years to try and change to build an arena and we're always struggling [to do it]. This hospital has sort of been doing the same thing along the way."

He says the guild is looking for stories from people with a connection to the old hospital or those who want to write about the mural itself.

Tom Leduc is with the Sudbury Writer's Guild. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

"Maybe you're stuck inside now and everyday, sitting in your house this is what you see," he said. "Tell us about it."

People can submit up to three pieces of poetry or prose. Leduc says depending on the number of entries, the guild is hoping to put a book together.

As for Leduc, he says he's working on his own piece about the mural and building.

"My family and I have been there several times," he said.

"We've taken pictures, walked around, took a family photo there."

More information can be found on the Sudbury Writer Guild's website.