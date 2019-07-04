A Sudbury teen is celebrating being named the winner of a fitness challenge.

Ambroise Stevens-Paquette recently won the World Teen Fitness Challenge. It's an online event that features CrossFit exercise.

"It's a variety of movements," Stevens-Paquette said. "Weightlifting, gymnastics and cardio all mixed in one."

Participants for the competition are e-mailed a workout and have to videotape themselves doing it. Stevens-Paquette's workout included several rounds of tossing a medicine ball against a wall, box jumps and pull-ups.

"They give you a number of repetitions for each of those movements," she said.

In the end, her score was the highest resulting in her win.

She says she started getting interested in fitness after watching a documentary on Netflix about CrossFit.

"My mind was blown away," she said.

She started to train and eventually enrolled in competitions.

"It's mostly for fun, just to see how fit we are," she said. "I just love the whole CrossFit community, how we all encourage and support each other. It's just an awesome environment."

She hopes to keep competing and wants to eventually qualify for the Ultimate CrossFit Games, which is considered the Olympics of the sport.

"I'm hoping to make it there," she said. "That's a huge accomplishment."