Today, May 1, is World Labyrinth Day.

It's an annual event where people around the world "walk as one" in a labyrinth — a path on the ground or carved into walls — at 1 p.m., their local time.

North Bay's Gailand MacQueen, a retired United Church minister and university professor, has written a couple of books about labyrinths.

"It's a single path you follow. If you start at the beginning and you follow the path through to the center of the figure, usually often a circle, but not always, and then turn around and follow the path back out, you will get where you're going," he said.

"There's no dead ends, no tricks. It's not like a maze. It's not meant to fool you. It's meant to be something you can trust. So it becomes a kind of spiritual symbol."

Gailand MacQueen of North Bay, Ont. has written a couple of books about labyrinths, including this one, titled 'Celebrating The Labyrinth', published this year. (Amazon)

MacQueen says labyrinths are used for all kinds of purposes, but are often used as a form of meditation.

"If you want to think about a change in your life, a new job, a diagnosis, any kind of major or even minor event, it's a way of thinking about and relating to change and transition," he said.

"It can be used for group processes, because watching people walking on a labyrinth is like life. You see people you don't know and where they are on the path. Everybody's on the path. So you can't judge people. You can't judge yourself."

Labyrinths of all sizes have been used by people for thousands of years, MacQueen notes.

"They are all over the world. It's used in religious and cultural traditions."

Finger labyrinths

He says he finds the symbolism behind labyrinths to be intriguing.

"You never get to the depth of the meaning. You find something about it and you think you've got it, and then it grows more — and the next time there's more. Labyrinths are like that," he said.

"Unlike a maze, which can be solved, you never quite have all the meaning of a labyrinth."

This year's World Labyrinth Day in Sudbury will be held online, MacQueen says. And they will have a video of someone walking the Sudbury labyrinth.

For those who want to follow along at home, he recommends people try making a finger labyrinth.

"It's a nice thing to have. It's not quite the same as walking a real labyrinth, but it is sort of one way of dealing with it," he said.

"There are lots of elaborate sites on the internet and you can go and learn about it or sort of travel a virtual one, with an arrow that goes around. It's not the same thing again, but it's it's a good substitute."

When it's safe to travel again, there are dozens of labyrinths located across Ontario.

To watch the Sudbury celebration of World Labyrinth Day, visit the St. Peter's United Church Sudbury YouTube channel.