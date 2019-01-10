Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen says winning the World Junior Hockey Championships for his country and with some of his friends is "one of the best experiences".

The Sudbury Wolves' star goaltender is now back in the Nickel City.

19-year-old Luukkonen has spent the past few weeks in Vancouver, playing for Team Finland.

As soon as he left, the Wolves starting losing, giving up the last seven games.

He says his team had good confidence going into the game against Team Canada.

"It is just one of those games, you shouldn't think to much and go there and enjoy the moment."

He says he knows some of the players and that always helps.

"I know what they are doing and where they are shooting and how they play."

Luukkonen says winning gold is "a big thing for me" after last year's disappointment.

He says the only advice he can give to players is to be ready for every game.

Luukkonen has a three year entry level contract with the Buffalo Sabres in the NHL.