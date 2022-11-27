Eight-year-old Tyson Little had a front row seat for Canada's first ever goal in a men's world cup.

He and his dad Steven were draped in a flag in front of the big screen at St. Mary's Ukrainian Church the moment Alphonso Davies found the back of the net at the start of Sunday's game against Croatia.

"It was really exciting, it was a really good header. Everyone got up and started screaming," said Tyson, who admitted to screaming "a little bit" at the viewing party put on by the Greater Sudbury Soccer Club.

"Yeah, he got pretty excited," said Steven Little, who is originally from New Zealand and has only lived in Canada for five years.

"I was jumping up and down like I was a Canadian. It's special to watch them."

Dozens watched the game at a viewing party held at St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church organized by the Greater Sudbury Soccer Club. (Erik White/CBC)

That early goal also got some big cheers from those brave enough to wear Canadian colours to the Croatian Club in Sudbury's Donovan neighbourhood.

"Woo! Got our first goal ever in the world cup and many more to come!" said Dan Michaud, sporting a Canada hockey jersey.

He said the main reason he went to the game was to offset the cheering of his buddy Chris Bilyk, decked out in a Croatian jersey.

Canadian fans at a viewing party in Sudbury at least got to celebrate the first ever goal for the national men's team in a World Cup. (Erik White/CBC )

"I'm torn of course, because I'm 100 per cent Canadian, but being here with all my friends in the Croatian hall, I'm going to support the Croats, for sure," said Bilyk.

At 82, Jim McPherson figures this is "probably his last" world cup.

A native of Scotland, he considers himself "Croatian by association" after coaching the local Croatian club soccer teams in Sudbury.

John Katarincic stands and cheers a Croatian goal during Sunday's 4-1 win over Canada. (Erik White/CBC )

"They're faithful to their team 100 per cent," he said.

The loudest cheers for Croatia came from John Katarincic, who alternated from nervously holding his hand over his mouth to jumping up and shouting at the screen.

"I was kind of nervous at first, but then they started coming on a little stronger," said Katarincic, whose father comes from Croatia, but was born in Canada.

"I'm glad for both, I've got Croatian roots and I'm still hoping Canada will go through, but right now I really want Croatia," he said.

While the loss means Canada will not move on in the World Cup tournament, the men's national team still has one last chance to notch their first ever world cup win, against Morocco on Thursday.