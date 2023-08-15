Allegations of workplace misconduct by MPP Michael Mantha have been substantiated by multiple witness interviews and video evidence, according to Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles.

The party is not releasing any details on the nature of the allegations to protect the privacy of the complainant.

Mantha was removed from the NDP caucus early in March as the party hired an independent third party to investigate the allegations.

A spokesperson for Mantha says he is aware of the NDP's decision to permanently remove him from caucus, but he is not available for comment as he is currently traveling.

Mantha initially said he was "baffled" by the allegations and would continue serving the public as an independent MPP.

Stiles says that Mantha initially participated in the investigation, but he then refused to attend an interview and didn't turn over documents as requested by the investigator.

In June, Mantha told CBC news that he was "not innocent in this whole process" but that he had "owned up to his errors and had learned from them."

He added that he had "moved on from the waiting" and his focus was "listening, resolving issues, addressing concerns, being present in the community and just being an effective MPP."

Mantha was first elected in 2011 to represent the riding of Algoma-Manitoulin. He was the NDP's mining and natural resources critic until March 29.