Missing worker found dead in Taylor Mine near Timmins, Ont.
A missing worker has been found dead on a mine property near Val Gagne, northeast of Timmins, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Ministry of Labour, OPP investigating incident involving 48-year-old
Police were called Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. ET after a workplace incident at Taylor Mine.
A worker had been reported missing in a remote area of the mine.
OPP said the worker was located with the help of the police underwater search and recovery unit.
The worker was a 48-year-old from Timmins. Their identity has not been released.
A post-mortem has been scheduled for next week.
OPP continue to investigate, along with the Office of the Chief Coroner, the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service an the Ministry of Labour.
