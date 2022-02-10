Skip to Main Content
Missing worker found dead in Taylor Mine near Timmins, Ont.

A missing worker has been found dead on a mine property near Val Gagne, northeast of Timmins, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Ministry of Labour, OPP investigating incident involving 48-year-old

Ontario Provincial Police say there will an autopsy next week into the death of a worker found in a mine northeast of Timmins. (Paula Duhatschek/CBC)

Police were called Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. ET after a workplace incident at Taylor Mine.

A worker had been reported missing in a remote area of the mine.

OPP said the worker was located with the help of the police underwater search and recovery unit. 

The worker was a 48-year-old from Timmins. Their identity has not been released.

A post-mortem has been scheduled for next week.

OPP continue to investigate, along with the Office of the Chief Coroner, the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service an the Ministry of Labour.

