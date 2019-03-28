If you're looking for a job in the Sudbury-Manitoulin district, there's a new place to look for leads.

Workforce Planning for Sudbury and Manitoulin has launched a new job portal on its website. The portal collects job postings from about 25 major job websites and posts them in one list.

Executive director Reggie Caverson says she's heard from job seekers it's tough to be looking for work right now.

"There's a number of places that you have to keep going to and book-marking and looking at. There's a great onus on the job seeker to keep looking and looking and it is very challenging," she said.

"We know people lost their jobs during the pandemic; some people are looking at how [they can] reskill or retrain for another type of job."

Caverson says the site is beneficial for people looking to move to the area, in addition to those who have lost their jobs during the pandemic.

"People are looking for a different balance that didn't exist pre-pandemic — and that's, 'Can I work from home? Can I balance my home life better?' There's also people who are literally quitting their jobs and retiring, but still do want to do a bit of work."

Caverson says the portal is a first of its kind for the area. It updates daily — sometimes hourly — with jobs being posted. It allows for a search by industry, occupation, skill level, duration, location, most current posting and other key parameters.

Reggie Caverson, executive director of Workforce Planning for Sudbury and Manitoulin. (Casey Stranges/CBC)

Duplications found across several job posting sites are weeded out so that the job only appears once. Each job posted is linked to the original website, making it easier to apply, she notes.

The portal will also provide a snapshot of what jobs are in demand.

Caverson says data from the portal already shows that there were close to 3,000 job postings the Districts of Sudbury and Manitoulin in April, and close to 1,000 companies posted a job vacancy.

Workforce Planning for Sudbury-Manitoulin is one of 26 workforce planning boards across the province funded by Ontario's Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development. More than three-quarters of these workforce planning boards have a similar online job portal for their area.