Falconbridge Mine tragedy continues to have impact after 38 years

When Rick Grylls recalls the events at the Falconbridge Mine on June 20, 1984, it still brings him to tears.

On that day, a seismic event near the mine caused a rock burst that killed four men: Wayne St. Michel, Sulo Korpela, Richard Chenier and Daniel Lavallée.

Grylls is the retired president of the Mine Mill Local 598 union, which still recognizes that tragic event on June 20 every year.

Grylls said the death of St. Michel, who was in his early twenties in 1984, had an especially big impact on him and his colleagues.

He said St. Michel was getting ready to get married soon, and had his whole life ahead of him.

"So when he died I think a little bit of everybody died," Grylls said

"So it raised a new set of consciousness in the mining industry and in this society and in our community. And that's when we decided, as the year progressed, that we would have to do something."

The Falconbridge Mine never reopened after the mining disaster.

The next year, Grylls and his colleagues recognized the first Workers' Memorial Day on June 20.

He said the mining industry has come a long way since 1984, and tragedies like the one that took four lives on that day have pushed mining companies to make health and safety a bigger priority.

"We have a listing of the deaths up to 1984, and they were quite prominent," Grylls said.

"But after that, the deaths, the number of deaths, dropped and we put it to just safety awareness, health awareness, that the people on the job weren't dying anymore."

Eric Boulay, the current president of Mine Mill Local 598/Unifor, said in a press release that the event has grown to honour all workers killed on the job.