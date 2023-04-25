Content
Sudbury

Workers clear flooded sections of Highway 69 Tuesday morning

Workers cleared a section of Highway 69 south of Sudbury that was closed due to flooding.

The highway was closed between Key River and Parry Sound

A worker in orange coveralls using a pump to move water away from a roadway.
Workers were pumping water off the road at sections of Highway 69 Tuesday morning. (Bienvenu Senga/Radio-Canada)

The Ministry of Transportation said Highway 69 between Key River and Parry Sound was closed due to flooding. The closure was announced on Monday evening.

At 11:19 a.m. Tuesday the Ministry of Transportation posted on Twitter that workers successfully cleared the flooded sections of the highway.

 

