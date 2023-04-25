Workers clear flooded sections of Highway 69 on Tuesday morning
Workers cleared a section of Highway 69 south of Sudbury that was closed due to flooding.
The highway was closed between Key River and Parry Sound
The Ontario Ministry of Transportation said Highway 69 between Key River and Parry Sound was closed.
The closure was announced on Monday evening.
At 11:19 a.m. Tuesday, the ministry posted on Twitter that workers successfully cleared the flooded sections of the highway.
