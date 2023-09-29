Worker dies at Côté Gold Mine near Gogama, Ont.

A worker at the Côté Gold Mine near Gogama, Ont., died on Friday morning, Ontario's Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development and the company confirmed.

Graeme Jennings, vice-president of investor relations with IAMGOLD, which owns and operates the mine, said they found the worker unconscious at the mine site and efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

Jennings said the worker was not on shift at the time of his death.

He said the company offers its condolences to his family.

Ministry spokesperson Jennifer Rushby said in an email to CBC News that an inspector was assigned to the case.

Because the investigation is ongoing, Rushby said she could not provide more details.