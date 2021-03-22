As we inch closer and closer to Easter, Catholics in Sudbury may be inclined to visit the Stations of the Cross statues at the Our Lady of Lourdes Grotto.

But five of the pieces remain headless, 10 months after they were vandalized.

The spiritual oasis on Van Horne Street is overseen by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sault Ste Marie, but the property is maintained by the Friends of the Grotto.

The diocese has contracted Sculpture by Timothy P. Schmalz Inc., to create exact replicas and replace the damaged statues in their entirety.

"They determined that it would be easier to reproduce the whole thing than just to fix the broken part, which would be hard to match exactly," says David Sirois, assistant financial administrator and liaison to the volunteer group.

"When you do pour bronze statues, there's shrinkage, so to have it match exactly the final size of the current statues and all that, and make it work perfectly would be a harder thing to do," he said.

"They're going to do their best to also imitate the patina of the current statues; So once you don't know the history [of the vandalism], you probably won't even notice they're brand new statues."

Sirois says it is also going to be cost effective to replace the entire statues, and not just parts like the head or hands.

CBC News asked how much the replacement project would cost, but was told the information is not being made public

Sculpture by Timothy P Schmalz Inc. created in clay the first statue to be replaced. They will then use the lost-wax casting process to create 3-D moulds. Once those are completed they'll pour bronze into the moulds to create hollow pieces of the statue. (Submitted by David Sirois)

Lost-wax casting process

The diocese has already approved the first clay sculpture of one of the statues, which the art company completed in early March.

A spokesperson with Sculpture by Timothy P. Schmalz Inc. says this is simply a technical repair and replacement job, not original work.

The art company is creating clay sculptures of the statues by hand. They'll then use the lost-wax casting process to create a 3-D mould from the clay version. Once the moulds are created bronze will be pour in to create hollow pieces that make up parts of the statue.

It will likely be late fall by the time the five statues are replicated, with the spokesperson giving an estimate of this time next year for installation of the pieces back at the grotto site.

Artist Timothy Schmalz has created other religious sculptures. In Sudbury, he is the sculptor responsible for the Miners Memorial statue in Bell Park.