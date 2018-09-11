Work on CBC Timmins transmitter may disrupt signal

Work this week in the Timmins area may cause problems with the CBC radio signal.

Crews are working on the transmitter. They will need to lower the power and even shut it off at times to install new warning lights.

The work is scheduled to take place on Wednesday and Thursday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

If your signal is affected, you can stream us online.

We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for listening to CBC.