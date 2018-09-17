The union representing staff at the University of Sudbury says it will be in a position for either a strike or walk-out in mid October.

In a press release issued Friday, the Laurentian University Faculty Association (LUFA) said it has requested a "no board" report during negotiations with the Ministry of Labour.

"Faculty at the University of Sudbury are paid significantly less than their colleagues at Laurentian University and that gap continues to grow," Fabrice Colin, LUFA president said in the press release.

"This issue has been raised in every round of bargaining since the faculty unionized in 2002 and the university has yet to address it seriously."

According to the University of Sudbury's website, full-time faculty was offered a 12.2 per cent salary increase over the next three years, increasing the average annual salary from over $119,000 to $134,000.

The University of Sudbury is part of the Laurentian Federation, along with Huntington University, Laurentian University, and Thornloe University. These negotiations involve only the University of Sudbury.

​Staff at Laurentian University went on strike in 2017, in a stoppage that lasted 10 days.