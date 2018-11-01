Literary heavyweights, as well as up-and-coming writers, will be making their way to Sudbury this weekend as Wordstock, Sudbury's festival for book lovers, gets underway.

This year's festival includes Diane Schoemperlen (Forms of Devotion) author/musicianTom Wilson (Beautiful Scars) and Kim Thuy (Ru.)

And despite being in just its fifth year — Wordstock organizer Heather Campbell calls it "the toddler stage" — authors have shown a willingness to travel to Sudbury to connect with their audience, and the audiences have so far been receptive.

"One thing the authors like about Sudbury is that it's intimate," Campbell said.

Venues include the Clarion Hotel on Elm Street, as well as the Fromagerie and the Townehouse,

Tom Wilson, author of Beautiful Scars, will be performing at the Townehouse Saturday as part of the Wordstock Festival. (Casey Stranges/CBC)

A heavy, heavy, situation

Wilson, who will perform at the Townehouse, will be reading from his rock'n'roll memoir of growing up in Hamilton, up to the time he discovered the roots of the family that placed him up for adoption.

In an interview with CBC's Morning North, Wilson said he put "everything he was" into the book.

"When I sat down to write Beautiful Scars, it was a heavy, heavy situation," he said. "I sat down with a lot of anger in me, because of all the people that kept my secret, my identity from me. As I continued to write, all that anger started to leave, and the love I originally had for my [adopted parents,] that all started to come back."

"And I realized that my parents gave me everything they had, it was all broken people and dysfunctional but at the same time they did the best they could."

Screenwriter Elan Mastai says there's an enormous amount of freedom when writing a novel. (David Leyes/Penguin Random House)

Wordstock will also feature author panels, giving people a chance to hear from several people at once about a particular theme.

Screenwriter Elan Mastai will join Darlene Naponse and Brit Griffin to discuss literary works on the big screen.

Mastai, the writer of What if, Alone in the Dark, and Fury, is also the author of All Our Wrongs Today.

Despite the similarities in writing the different forms, he told Morning North that the he felt a sense of freedom when sat down to write his novel.

"I didn't want to be just writing a movie on the page," Mastai said. "When I set out to write this book I did it because I felt the best way to tell this story was as a novel."

"You have more freedom in a novel to tell a story that feels right. But with every single movie you've ever seen, it was written in exactly the same style."

You can hear the entire interview with Mastai by clicking the audio link below.

At the end of the day, Campbell says the diversity and depth of programming at the festival makes for a vibrant cultural addition to the city.

"It's important for literary arts to be alive and well in this community," she said. "It gets us thinking, it gets us writing, it gets us a voice in communication."

"When our voice gets out there, it contributes to the culture of our country, and it's much like music and other art forms, it's important for us to to do that, especially now."

You can visit Wordstock's web page by clicking here.