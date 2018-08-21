The City of Greater Sudbury is being inundated with water quality data from the middle of one of its 330 lakes.

Last year, as part of the Subwatershed Study, the city set up the Ramsey Lake Aquatic Monitoring System, known as RAMS, in the deepest point of the lake.

It's equipped with special instruments that collect data including water temperature, conductivity, pH and blue-green algae levels.

The city's drainage engineer, Paul Javor, says the system only needed to be operational for one year, but it was re-established again this summer.

He says all the information collected is posted online.

"You can visually see the data in real time and going back in day, month, week increments but we also...it is available upon request to have a full download of the data set," he said.

Paul Javor is a drainage engineer with the City of Greater Sudbury. (Erik White/CBC)

"To date we're shared it with some universities and researchers and Ministry of the Environment folk have also gotten copies of the data set for their use."

Javor says the city is looking for a partner that could use the information for future research.

"If we can get enough data sets to help us learn what these are telling us that we can then relate back to specific events then maybe we can get a tool that helps predict," he explained.

"But that's definitely more of a university research type thing or a ministry research type of thing, not a City of Sudbury project," he said.