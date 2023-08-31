Sudbury hockey players thrilled about New Professional Women's League announcement

Three Canadian cities will now have professional women's hockey teams in 2024.

The new Professional Women's Hockey League was revealed this week that Montreal, Ottawa, and Toronto are being added to the franchise.

The league will have six teams and 24 games in 2024.

It was exciting news for all female hockey players, including those who play for Sudbury's U18 Lady Wolves.

"You're not just opening doors for athletes, you're opening doors for coaches, for volunteers, for timekeepers, referees, and so it's going to impact a lot of people so I think it's just rallying around it and supporting it so that it can continue to grow," Stephanie Pascal, the team's assistant coach said.

She adds that in the past, women looking to play hockey professionally had limited opportunities.

I love that there's a team in Toronto and Ottawa. It's not that far from Sudbury to get to either. - Tessa Bonhomme, former hockey player and Olympic gold medalist

"For most girls in women's hockey if you were not at the top like on the Olympic level pretty much after post-secondary there weren't a lot of options."

She added that most players who wanted to play past post-secondary were driven to relocate to play in other countries, like Europe.

For former hockey player and Olympic gold medalist, Tessa Bonhomme this announcement comes as a massive sigh of relief.

"It is like working so hard for something your entire life and finally watching it come to fruition."

Bonhomme says growing up, she dreamed of being part of a national hockey league.

She says things would be very different today if the opportunity was there for her.

"It just would have meant that my dream of playing true professional hockey would've come true," she said.

"I would have been lacing up for a professional team, making a living wage and playing the game that I love."

In comparison to previous professional leagues, Bonhomme says the new league seems to be more purposeful.

"None of this feels rushed. It feels like everything's done with the purpose and nothing is being done just to do it. There's a plan in mind"

She says the league has set a very high standard in terms of their Collective Bargaining Agreement.

"All the women when I played who were lawyers, [or] teachers that would take sick leave or use up their vacation days to travel on a weekend to play games and make sure that there was always a league to play in; This is as much their win for them as it is for the generations that are going to benefit it moving forward."

She adds, now players won't have to sacrifice playing the game they love as aspects like maternity and sick leave are factored into the agreement.

Bonhomme also said she didn't expect there to be any Canadian teams.

"It was a delightful surprise, I love that there's a team in Toronto and Ottawa. It's not that far from Sudbury to get to either."

Pascal agrees with Bonhomme, this is a big step in the right direction for women's hockey.

"Obviously, we don't have a team locally in Sudbury, but that doesn't mean that we can't talk about it, support it and make others aware that it's happening."