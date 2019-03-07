The Sudbury Women's Centre is looking for donations of menstrual products and toiletries to restock its shelves.

In the last year, the centre has seen an increase in women using its services.

Between 150 and 200 women are now accessing the centre each week for help, up from about 80 women per week last year.

"A lot of our clients are going through difficult life situations, such as domestic violence, drug use, the sex trade and they're coming in for some help," Giulia Carpenter, executive director of the centre said.

"Unfortunately with our client base, employment may be an issue or whatever difficult life situations that they may be going through … so the money is always a problem."

As a result of that increase, more donations are needed.

"Our shelves are not empty yet but they are getting there," she said.

"We always have women coming into the centre asking for these products."

Carpenter says the centre is provincially funded.

"We rely on donations," she said. "We don't have a very large budget. As a non-profit, we work on a shoestring so we rely on donations."