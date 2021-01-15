A group of women from Blind river who have been playing and performing together for decades have finally launched their first album.

Lois Jones, Patty Dunlop and Debbie Rivard make up the band known as Women in Song. They've been strumming and singing for roughly 20 years, raising more than $20,000 in donations for local causes.

Jones says people have always asked them when they would produce a CD.

"And we said, 'oh, maybe in 2020 ... and sure enough, in 2020, we finally checked that off our bucket list. And we have our first album of 13 original songs."

The group's music is a fusion of folk, country and pop, and they rehearse around their kitchen table.

"We're inspired by the things that happen in our lives," Jones said.

One tune, called The Last Time I Saw Sarah, was the result of an argument with her daughter that they didn't resolve. Jones said she dreamed about it that night "and then the song arose out of that."

"We have another song on the album called Growing Up and Letting Go, and it's about Patty's son leaving for university and how you feel when that child walks out the door."

Writing from their experiences has given them all kinds of musical material.

"I had my first colonoscopy and it was such a great experience [that] I wrote about it, and I even volunteered to the Colon Society for a public advertisement," Jones said.

Women in Song consists of Patty Dunlop, Lois Jones and Debbie Rivard, singing three part harmonies to folk, country and pop music. They just released their first album, Life of a Woman. (Women in Song/Facebook)

Both she and Dunlop have been irrevocably changed by Alzheimer disease — Dunlop's mother has since died and Jones's mother currently has the condition.

"So we've written a beautiful song ... called But I Knew Her When," Jones said.

"So some of the music is a lot of fun and it's based on humour. And then there are other songs that really tap into some deep emotional experiences."

Their music is good therapy for listeners, and for themselves.

"And, you know, the fact is we're still going. We're all in our 60s, but we love it more than ever."

Jones gives credit to the "terrific fans" in Blind River, Elliot Lake and all along the North Shore.

"With COVID, the performing part of it has, of course, diminished. But we've tried to do little videos here and there, so we still have opportunities to share our music — just in different ways."

The group also has a Facebook page they try to keep updated.

"Once COVID is done with, hopefully we'll be back to our performance."