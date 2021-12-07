Police suspect 3 women drugged at downtown Sudbury establishments

Three women in Sudbury, Ont., were sent to the hospital after they experienced symptoms associated with being drugged while at various downtown establishments on Satuday, Sept. 17 police have said.

"At this time, we do not have a confirmed location where the incidents may have originated, however we feel that it is extremely important to share this information with our community," the Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a press release.

Sudbury police spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn said they believe even more women may have been drugged that evening.

Police said detectives with the major crime section are investigating the incidents. They've asked anyone who suspects they may have been drugged, or is aware of an incident, to contact Crime Stoppers.

Common symptoms associated to being drugged;

Feeling or acting drunk despite having limited alcohol

Feeling confused or disoriented

Losing consciousness

Unable to remember details of the night

Problems talking and slurred speech

Trouble controlling your muscles

Nausea and vomiting

In June Cassandra Trudel shared her story about how she was drugged while at a downtown Sudbury nightclub.

"In Greater Sudbury and much of Ontario, domestic sex trafficking is very common," Greater Sudbury Police said in an email to CBC News at that time.

"Our officers work around the clock to help victims escape these violent crimes and to bring offenders to justice."