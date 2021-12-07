Police suspect 3 women drugged at downtown Sudbury establishments
Police believe even more women may have been drugged while downtown on Saturday, September 17
Three women in Sudbury, Ont., were sent to the hospital after they experienced symptoms associated with being drugged while at various downtown establishments on Satuday, Sept. 17 police have said.
"At this time, we do not have a confirmed location where the incidents may have originated, however we feel that it is extremely important to share this information with our community," the Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a press release.
Sudbury police spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn said they believe even more women may have been drugged that evening.
Police said detectives with the major crime section are investigating the incidents. They've asked anyone who suspects they may have been drugged, or is aware of an incident, to contact Crime Stoppers.
Common symptoms associated to being drugged;
- Feeling or acting drunk despite having limited alcohol
- Feeling confused or disoriented
- Losing consciousness
- Unable to remember details of the night
- Problems talking and slurred speech
- Trouble controlling your muscles
- Nausea and vomiting
In June Cassandra Trudel shared her story about how she was drugged while at a downtown Sudbury nightclub.
"In Greater Sudbury and much of Ontario, domestic sex trafficking is very common," Greater Sudbury Police said in an email to CBC News at that time.
"Our officers work around the clock to help victims escape these violent crimes and to bring offenders to justice."
With files from Kate Rutherford