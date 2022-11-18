Adekelu Ogunleye emigrated to Canada as a single mother and had to start her own businesses to pay her way through school.

Now YWCA Sudbury is recognizing Ogunleye as a woman of distinction for her achievements, along with six other women who will be celebrated at an awards gala on Jan. 28.

The honour is given yearly to women chosen for their achievements, accomplishments, leadership, and the impact they've had on girls and women.

"I was able to study developmental service work, and I've worked with a school board where I supported kids who have intellectual disabilities," Ogunleye said.

While going to school, she also started three businesses: for cleaning, clothing alterations and catering.

"I've been able to create job opportunities for a lot of international and domestic students," she said.

At the gala, Ogunleye will receive the award for entrepreneurship.

Sonia Peczeniuk is the recipient of the well-being and health award for her work with Sudbury's Ukrainian community.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, she has helped displaced families settle in Greater Sudbury.

"As the war drags on, there's fatigue," Peczeniuk said.

"And so it's still important that people understand that this is very real for people that, you know, families are being decimated."

Adebola Adefioye founded the Afro Women and Youth Foundation, which provides mentorship and leadership for Black women and youth, after her daughter was bullied in school. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

Adebola Adefioye will receive the social justice award, for founding the Afro Women and Youth Foundation, which provides mentorship and leadership for Black women and youth.

After moving to Canada from Nigeria in 2016, Adefioye said, her daughter was bullied because of her skin colour.

Through supporting her daughter, Adefioye also started her foundation.

"And by the time she got to Grade 5, she won the award for the most confident child in class because she had learned self-advocacy, she had learned how to be a leader, she had learned to say no to people."

Adefioye and her family moved to Sudbury from the Greater Toronto Area last year. She has continued her advocacy work in northern Ontario.

Jackie Balleny was nominated by a friend and chosen for her community action. She works with Sudbury Restorative Justice, and volunteers with other boards and organizations.

"You know I just kind of put my head down and go about and do my thing, and I just never realized that it would be recognized as something that would be distinctive," she said.

Jennifer Hawkins died in June 2021. She will be posthumously awarded a woman of distinction award from YWCA Sudbury for her work with older adults at Finlandia Village. (Submitted by Patricia Clizia)

The late Jennifer Hawkins will be awarded posthumously for her work caring for older adults at Sudbury's Finlandia Village.

Her friend and former colleague, Angela Patrick, nominated Hawkins.

"She was a pioneer in seniors' care and we're excited for her today," Patrick said.

She added Hawkins helped bring pet therapy to the nursing home and worked closely with residents with dementia.

"Jennifer's family is so proud of her and so excited for the gala, and to come and celebrate and feel that she is the most deserving person along with so many other deserving women here," Patrick said.