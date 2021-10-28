Sudbury Women's Centre aims to raise $3,000 through Trick-or-Treat campaign

Just ahead of Halloween, the Sudbury Women's Centre aims to raise $3,000 through its new virtual Trick-or-Treat campaign.

The Sudbury Women's Centre is a non-profit, charitable organization that provides information, referral and support services to women who have been impacted by violence and difficult life circumstances.

For its Trick-or-Treat campaign the centre is accepting donations online to help purchase essential items for its clients and cover their basic needs.

"We've definitely seen an increase of domestic violence happening within our community," said Giulia Carpenter, the centre's executive director.

"We've also seen a huge housing issue happening within our city. A lot of our clients who were working, or they've lost their job because of COVID, depending on the industry that they were in, are having a hard time to be able to pay for their rent or any type of that kind of stuff."

Giulia Carpenter is the executive director of the Sudbury Women's Centre. (Supplied by Giulia Carpenter)

In the last fiscal year the centre saw more than 2,660 women come through its doors and served more than 547 individual clients.

The centre has provided virtual programming throughout the pandemic, and continues to serve clients through the My Sister's Closet program, which has provided more than 16,000 free clothing items and 17,000 basic needs items for women and families in need.

As of Thursday morning, the virtual Trick-or-Treat campaign has collected $675.