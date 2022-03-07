Women in architecture being celebrated during International Women's Day

An exhibit of works designed by female architects from across Canada is now online, as a way to celebrate International Women's Day.

The day is meant to celebrate the various achievements of women and raise awareness about women's equity and the work underway to reach gender parity.

The exhibit, called Women in Design, was put together by Building Equality in Architecture, an independent organization dedicated to supporting equality and diversity in the profession. It's now posted for viewing on the group's Instagram page.

Shannon Bassett is co-founder of the group and chair of the northern chapter. She's also an assistant professor at the McEwan School of Architecture at Laurentian University.

To launch the exhibit, the group recently hosted a panel of award-winning female architects who spoke spoke about the challenges and opportunities women face in the industry.

Bassett said work-life balance was an issue that was raised.

"I think architecture has traditionally been a kind of heroic profession where it's been portrayed as one lone architect, usually a white male is kind of the forerunner, but in fact, when you start to look at practice, there's a lot of people supporting them," she said.

"And I think that this kind of heroic stance is also translated to perhaps an unhealthy live work culture where people are working all the time. I think one of the things that the women talked about was the importance of creating more healthy cultures in firms where you do have a kind of 9:00 to 5:00 work day. You work really hard during that time, but you leave space for other things in life."

'Alternative ways'

As for the exhibit, Bassett said all works in it were created by women architects across the country.

"The call was put out across Canada to both our BEA chapters as well as all the schools of architecture across Canada," she said.

"The work is also being featured and celebrated, as are the women who have produced these works."

Bassett added the exhibit provides a way to showcase accomplishments that otherwise might not be celebrated.

"We're trying to, first of all, get out the work of these exceptional women architects who might not be featured so much in contemporary discourse and we're also trying to get out the message that there are alternative ways of practicing architecture," she said.

The 2022 theme for International Women's Day is 'Break the Bias," and encourages people to "actively call out gender bias, discrimination and stereotyping" each time they see it.

"Whether deliberate or unconscious, bias makes it difficult for women to move ahead," the International Women's Day website states.

"Know that bias exists isn't enough, action is needed to level the playing field."