Skip to Main Content
Laurentian University to host Women and Girls in Science Symposium

Laurentian University to host Women and Girls in Science Symposium

Tammy Eger always knew she wanted to study science.

United Nations has declared Monday the International Day of Women and Girls in Science

CBC News ·
Laurentian University will host the Women and Girls in Science Symposium in Sudbury. The goal is to inspire women and girls to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math. (Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada)

Tammy Eger always knew she wanted to study science.

Growing up in northwestern Ontario, she aspired to be a science teacher so she started focusing her post-secondary education on that.

But then, an opportunity came for her to study her masters with a kinesiologist.

"That really changed my course," she said. "I sort of had my eyes open to this other possibility."

Eger says she can only imagine what path she would have taken in science if she had met her mentor in high school. Now, she's working to let young women know a career in the STEM fields — science, technology, engineering and math — is a realistic possibility.

Monday is the United Nations International Day of Women and Girls in Science and to mark the event, Laurentian University is hosting its Woman and Girls in Science Symposium.

Tammy Eger is chair of the symposium. (Angela Gemmill/ CBC)

Eger, a professor at Laurentian and chair of the symposium says she wants young people to know that science is accessible.

"That's one of the things that we're hoping to do with this program is to bring young women and young boys and see that there's all these fabulous scientists that are doing these really cool and innovative ideas and projects and that science is open to everyone," she said.

"Just be curious. If you have a science question don't let someone tell you that you can't do coding or that you can't be a mining engineer or you can't be an astrophysicist."

The symposium takes place Monday at Laurentian University and the public is welcomed to attend.

Bridging the gender gap in science... That's the message of the Women and Girls in Science Symposium happening at Laurentian University. Tammy Eger is a research chair at Laurentian University's Centre for Research in Occupational Health and Safety. She told us more about the event which is meant to inspire women and girls to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, math, and medicine. 6:57

With files from Sandy Siren

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us