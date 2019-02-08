Tammy Eger always knew she wanted to study science.

Growing up in northwestern Ontario, she aspired to be a science teacher so she started focusing her post-secondary education on that.

But then, an opportunity came for her to study her masters with a kinesiologist.

"That really changed my course," she said. "I sort of had my eyes open to this other possibility."

Eger says she can only imagine what path she would have taken in science if she had met her mentor in high school. Now, she's working to let young women know a career in the STEM fields — science, technology, engineering and math — is a realistic possibility.

Monday is the United Nations International Day of Women and Girls in Science and to mark the event, Laurentian University is hosting its Woman and Girls in Science Symposium.

Tammy Eger is chair of the symposium. (Angela Gemmill/ CBC)

Eger, a professor at Laurentian and chair of the symposium says she wants young people to know that science is accessible.

"That's one of the things that we're hoping to do with this program is to bring young women and young boys and see that there's all these fabulous scientists that are doing these really cool and innovative ideas and projects and that science is open to everyone," she said.

"Just be curious. If you have a science question don't let someone tell you that you can't do coding or that you can't be a mining engineer or you can't be an astrophysicist."

The symposium takes place Monday at Laurentian University and the public is welcomed to attend.