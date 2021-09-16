Woman stabbed by unknown assailant in attack in Sudbury's downtown
Sudbury Police says they're still investigating if attacker and victim were known to each other
A 26-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after she was stabbed by an unknown assailant in downtown Sudbury.
Sudbury Police said two women had been walking on a path near Medina Lane Wednesday night around 8:30 p.m., when an unknown attacker pushed one woman to the ground and stabbed her.
The suspect then fled on foot before police arrived.
The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police describe the suspect as between 5'6" and 5'7" tall. They were wearing dark clothing, a baseball cap and had the hood of their jacket pulled up over their head at the time of the assault.
Investigators are still trying to determine if the victim and suspect were known to each other.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171.
